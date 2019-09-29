Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.13% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

