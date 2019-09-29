Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $696,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.92. 445,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

