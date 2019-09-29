Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $712,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of PlayAGS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Gallo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.