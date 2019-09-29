Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $733,000 in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,148 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,154 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $136,880.00. Also, insider James Dagg sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $40,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,003 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. 311,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

