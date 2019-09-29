Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 396,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,877,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 178,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,982. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

