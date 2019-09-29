Swipe (SXP) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00016840 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a market cap of $81.54 million and $11.61 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00191495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01026463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

