T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares in the company, valued at $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock worth $9,187,023 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,482. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $120.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.