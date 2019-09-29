Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.94.

DATA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, First Analysis cut Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 20.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tableau Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,991 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,511,000 after purchasing an additional 91,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

DATA stock remained flat at $$169.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

