TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Holdings Boosted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 352.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of TCF Financial worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of TCF Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.03. 798,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

