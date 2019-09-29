TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.00

TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 69846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About TechFinancials (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

