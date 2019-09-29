Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

