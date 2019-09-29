TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $15.13. TECSYS shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCS shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.89 million and a PE ratio of -195.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TECSYS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.64%.

About TECSYS (TSE:TCS)

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

