TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.40

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.48.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $719.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

