Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.85% of Tesla worth $341,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 15.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total transaction of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $242.13. 11,116,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,923. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

