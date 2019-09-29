Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,363. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

