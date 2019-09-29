The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $149,118. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.