ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.31

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $14.03. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYEKF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ThyssenKrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

About ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

