TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Update

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,647. TIM Participacoes has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,753,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 815,748 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 391,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 269,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

