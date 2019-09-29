Titcoin (TIT) Achieves Market Cap of $26,262.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market cap of $26,262.00 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titcoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,057.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.02748098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00794654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,232,253 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

