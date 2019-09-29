Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $72,000 in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 139,411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $115.10. 548,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,290. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -261.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 target price on Wix.Com and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

