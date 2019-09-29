Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $79,000 in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 96,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.