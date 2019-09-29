Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 127,604 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,320,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,536,000 after buying an additional 88,756 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $761,612.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 354,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007,395.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,802,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,495 shares of company stock worth $32,493,864 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. 350,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,682. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.