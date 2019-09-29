Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,466. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $106,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

