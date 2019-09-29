Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 901,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,904. Gogo Inc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 65,651 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $258,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock worth $1,101,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

