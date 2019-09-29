Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 913.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 612,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,441. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $270.00 million, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

