Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 13,219 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,735,000 after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wendys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,948,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,568 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,353,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wendys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,226,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 1,933,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.