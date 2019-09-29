Trollcoin Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $189,559.00 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002251 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00142486 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,992.52 or 0.99692031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 591,571,123 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

