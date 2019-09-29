Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794,959 shares during the quarter. Tronox comprises approximately 1.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 3.35% of Tronox worth $63,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,922,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,742,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,566,000 after buying an additional 3,422,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 824,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,088. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

