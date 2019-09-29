TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002813 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.62 or 0.05344409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015559 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

