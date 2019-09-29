TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 13.0% in September

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 442,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 79,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

