Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $148,586.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.41 or 0.05317188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LBank, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit, IDEX, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.