UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 40,653 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $40,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,545.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

RNR traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $191.44. 213,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,170. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

