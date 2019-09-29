UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,267 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at $18,397,902.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 249,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,951. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

