UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 84,935 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,935 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of FactSet Research Systems worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after buying an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,441,000 after buying an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $12,417,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,904,262. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.12. The stock had a trading volume of 877,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,668. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.64.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

