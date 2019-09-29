UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,474 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 475,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

In related news, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.