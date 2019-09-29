UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,943,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

