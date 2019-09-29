UBS Group AG Has $59.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 165,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Eastman Chemical worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.