UBS Group AG Has $71.01 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $71,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,186,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. 706,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

