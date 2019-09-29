UBS Group AG Purchases 288,554 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $68,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. 1,842,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,963. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

