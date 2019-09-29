UBS Group AG Sells 122,299 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $74,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

In related news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.56. 883,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,984. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

