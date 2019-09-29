UBS Group AG Sells 33,345 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $57,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,033. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

