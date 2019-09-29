ugChain (UGC) Price Hits $0.0024

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. ugChain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $190,909.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.34 or 0.05365914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016002 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain (UGC) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

