Unilever (NYSE:UN) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

UN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 72.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

