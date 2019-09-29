United Services Automobile Association Buys 5,327 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $315.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.69.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

