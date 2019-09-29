United Services Automobile Association Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,262 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.20% of Fortinet worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,105,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,210.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.52.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.