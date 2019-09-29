United Services Automobile Association Has $30.60 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241,073 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at $265,009,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,799,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Rogers Communications by 402.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,202,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 963,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 56.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,535,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,718,000 after purchasing an additional 910,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

