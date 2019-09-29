United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.07% of Humana worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

NYSE:HUM traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,284. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average of $268.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

