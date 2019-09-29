United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $35,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 531,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.09 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

