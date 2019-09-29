United Services Automobile Association Sells 412 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.08% of AON worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $193.47. 505,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.09. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

