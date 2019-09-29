United Services Automobile Association Sells 706 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.13. 955,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $143.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.